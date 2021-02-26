First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 01, 2021

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FEI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that FEI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.56, the dividend yield is 9.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FEI was $6.56, representing a -40.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.09 and a 168.85% increase over the 52 week low of $2.44.

FEI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.31.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FEI Dividend History page.

