First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) Declares $0.05 Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 2, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.75%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.44%, the lowest has been 4.41%, and the highest has been 17.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.27 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 8.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FEI is 0.26%, an increase of 137.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.33% to 13,868K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 985K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 927K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares, representing an increase of 8.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEI by 17.29% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 610K shares.

UBS Group holds 487K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEI by 7.28% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opportunity Fund holds 367K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares, representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEI by 5.02% over the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (the "Fund") is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 85% of its managed assets in equity and debt securities of publicly traded MLPs, MLP-related entities and other energy sector and energy utility companies that the Fund's Sub-Advisor believes offer opportunities for growth and income.

