Is First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FNY) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 04/19/2011, smart beta exchange traded fund First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FNY) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by First Trust Advisors, and has been able to amass over $374.91 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth. Before fees and expenses, FNY seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth Index.

The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth Index is an enhanced which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 600 Mid Cap Growth Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.70% for this ETF, which makes it one of the most expensive products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.56%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 22.50% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector; Financials and Information Technology round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) accounts for about 0.97% of the fund's total assets, followed by Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) and Guardant Health, Inc. (GH).

The top 10 holdings account for about 8.82% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF has lost about -0.50% so far, and is up about 8.56% over the last 12 months (as of 05/14/2025). FNY has traded between $66.13 and $88.28 in this past 52-week period.

The fund has a beta of 1.17 and standard deviation of 22.26% for the trailing three-year period, which makes FNY a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 225 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) tracks CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Growth Index and the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) tracks Russell MidCap Growth Index. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has $16.10 billion in assets, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has $18.79 billion. VOT has an expense ratio of 0.07% and IWP charges 0.23%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

