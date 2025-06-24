First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FNX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $114.55, changing hands as high as $114.62 per share. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNX's low point in its 52 week range is $93.1854 per share, with $127.9842 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.52.

