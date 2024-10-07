Is First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FNX) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FNX) debuted on 05/08/2007, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by First Trust Advisors, FNX has amassed assets over $1.26 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend. FNX seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core Index before fees and expenses.

The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core Index is an enhanced index which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 600 Mid Cap Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.60% for FNX, making it one of the most expensive products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 1.23%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector - about 19% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Financials round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, M/i Homes, Inc. (MHO) accounts for about 0.45% of the fund's total assets, followed by Cava Group, Inc. (CAVA) and Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE).

The top 10 holdings account for about 4.3% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 13.05% so far this year and it's up approximately 32.78% in the last one year (as of 10/07/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $85.27 and $117.34.

The ETF has a beta of 1.19 and standard deviation of 21.15% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 451 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) tracks CRSP US Mid Cap Index and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) tracks S&P MidCap 400 Index. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has $69.91 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has $90.88 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

