First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 15.6%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ) shows an impressive 15.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), which makes up 4.37% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $29,177,704 worth of X, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at X:

X — last trade: $23.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/03/2023 Andrea J. Ayers Director 1,000 $31.45 $31,454 05/03/2023 Alicia J. Davis Director 1,000 $22.64 $22,645

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), the #8 largest holding among components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $23,520,574 worth of ALB, which represents approximately 3.52% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ALB is detailed in the table below:

ALB — last trade: $232.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/05/2023 J. Kent Masters Chairman & CEO 5,470 $181.64 $993,571 05/05/2023 Kristin M. Coleman EVP, General Counsel 1,373 $182.00 $249,886 05/10/2023 Eric Norris President, Energy Storage 1,260 $195.49 $246,317

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Ken Fisher

 AAVL Insider Buying

 TOO Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.