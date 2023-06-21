First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 15.6%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ) shows an impressive 15.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), which makes up 4.37% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $29,177,704 worth of X, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at X:
X — last trade: $23.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2023
|Andrea J. Ayers
|Director
|1,000
|$31.45
|$31,454
|05/03/2023
|Alicia J. Davis
|Director
|1,000
|$22.64
|$22,645
And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), the #8 largest holding among components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $23,520,574 worth of ALB, which represents approximately 3.52% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ALB is detailed in the table below:
ALB — last trade: $232.22 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/05/2023
|J. Kent Masters
|Chairman & CEO
|5,470
|$181.64
|$993,571
|05/05/2023
|Kristin M. Coleman
|EVP, General Counsel
|1,373
|$182.00
|$249,886
|05/10/2023
|Eric Norris
|President, Energy Storage
|1,260
|$195.49
|$246,317
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.