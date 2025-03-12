First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), which makes up 4.04% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,117,790 worth of FMC, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FMC:
FMC — last trade: $41.38 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/04/2025
|Ronaldo Pereira
|President, FMC
|5,600
|$35.77
|$200,340
|03/05/2025
|Carol Anthony Davidson
|Director
|6,000
|$37.33
|$223,987
|03/04/2025
|Pierre R. Brondeau
|Chairman and CEO
|54,000
|$35.90
|$1,938,449
And Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE), the #11 largest holding among components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,376,231 worth of CE, which represents approximately 3.75% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CE is detailed in the table below:
CE — last trade: $54.61 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/07/2025
|Mark Christopher Murray
|SVP - Acetyls
|2,353
|$54.45
|$128,110
|03/07/2025
|Ganesh Moorthy
|Director
|1,000
|$54.67
|$54,670
|03/07/2025
|Deborah J. Kissire
|Director
|1,000
|$54.28
|$54,280
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Cheap Services Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VSAT
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PAYX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.