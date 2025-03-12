First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), which makes up 4.04% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,117,790 worth of FMC, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FMC:

FMC — last trade: $41.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/04/2025 Ronaldo Pereira President, FMC 5,600 $35.77 $200,340 03/05/2025 Carol Anthony Davidson Director 6,000 $37.33 $223,987 03/04/2025 Pierre R. Brondeau Chairman and CEO 54,000 $35.90 $1,938,449

And Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE), the #11 largest holding among components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,376,231 worth of CE, which represents approximately 3.75% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CE is detailed in the table below:

CE — last trade: $54.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/07/2025 Mark Christopher Murray SVP - Acetyls 2,353 $54.45 $128,110 03/07/2025 Ganesh Moorthy Director 1,000 $54.67 $54,670 03/07/2025 Deborah J. Kissire Director 1,000 $54.28 $54,280

