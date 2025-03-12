News & Insights

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.3%

March 12, 2025 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), which makes up 4.04% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,117,790 worth of FMC, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FMC:

FMC — last trade: $41.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/04/2025 Ronaldo Pereira President, FMC 5,600 $35.77 $200,340
03/05/2025 Carol Anthony Davidson Director 6,000 $37.33 $223,987
03/04/2025 Pierre R. Brondeau Chairman and CEO 54,000 $35.90 $1,938,449

And Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE), the #11 largest holding among components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,376,231 worth of CE, which represents approximately 3.75% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CE is detailed in the table below:

CE — last trade: $54.61 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/07/2025 Mark Christopher Murray SVP - Acetyls 2,353 $54.45 $128,110
03/07/2025 Ganesh Moorthy Director 1,000 $54.67 $54,670
03/07/2025 Deborah J. Kissire Director 1,000 $54.28 $54,280

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
