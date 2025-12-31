First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF), which makes up 1.97% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,196,163 worth of IFF, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IFF:

IFF — last trade: $67.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/07/2025 J. Erik Fyrwald Chief Executive Officer 15,300 $64.95 $993,714 08/07/2025 Paul J. Fribourg Director 15,450 $64.80 $1,001,183 12/12/2025 Stephen N. Landsman EVP, General Counsel 3,100 $63.48 $196,788

And Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), the #24 largest holding among components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,180,541 worth of FAST, which represents approximately 1.96% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FAST is detailed in the table below:

FAST — last trade: $40.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/16/2025 Hsenghung Sam Hsu Director 1,000 $42.45 $42,450 11/12/2025 Stephen L. Eastman Director 1,000 $40.82 $40,816 11/13/2025 Hsenghung Sam Hsu Director 1,000 $40.58 $40,580 11/19/2025 Sarah N. Nielsen Director 1,000 $39.60 $39,600 11/17/2025 Daniel L. Johnson Director 1,000 $40.44 $40,440

