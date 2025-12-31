First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF), which makes up 1.97% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,196,163 worth of IFF, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IFF:
IFF — last trade: $67.93 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/07/2025
|J. Erik Fyrwald
|Chief Executive Officer
|15,300
|$64.95
|$993,714
|08/07/2025
|Paul J. Fribourg
|Director
|15,450
|$64.80
|$1,001,183
|12/12/2025
|Stephen N. Landsman
|EVP, General Counsel
|3,100
|$63.48
|$196,788
And Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), the #24 largest holding among components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,180,541 worth of FAST, which represents approximately 1.96% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FAST is detailed in the table below:
FAST — last trade: $40.87 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/16/2025
|Hsenghung Sam Hsu
|Director
|1,000
|$42.45
|$42,450
|11/12/2025
|Stephen L. Eastman
|Director
|1,000
|$40.82
|$40,816
|11/13/2025
|Hsenghung Sam Hsu
|Director
|1,000
|$40.58
|$40,580
|11/19/2025
|Sarah N. Nielsen
|Director
|1,000
|$39.60
|$39,600
|11/17/2025
|Daniel L. Johnson
|Director
|1,000
|$40.44
|$40,440
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding QCLR
ONDS Average Annual Return
TMH Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.