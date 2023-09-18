First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.8%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), which makes up 2.81% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,002,007 worth of ALB, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ALB:
ALB — last trade: $183.84 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/05/2023
|J. Kent Masters
|Chairman & CEO
|5,470
|$181.64
|$993,571
|05/05/2023
|Kristin M. Coleman
|EVP, General Counsel
|1,373
|$182.00
|$249,886
|05/10/2023
|Eric Norris
|President, Energy Storage
|1,260
|$195.49
|$246,317
