First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.35, changing hands as high as $62.99 per share. First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXZ's low point in its 52 week range is $50.60 per share, with $72.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.69.

