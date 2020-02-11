First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.9%

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), which makes up 1.59% of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: FCTR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,117,165 worth of ULTA, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ULTA:
ULTA — last trade: $293.25 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/26/2019
|Mary N. Dillon
|Chief Executive Officer
|1,300
|$237.17
|$308,321
|09/30/2019
|Charles Heilbronn
|Director
|243,849
|$241.52
|$58,894,228
And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), the #12 largest holding among components of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: FCTR), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $879,141 worth of SRPT, which represents approximately 1.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SRPT is detailed in the table below:
SRPT — last trade: $123.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/14/2019
|Richard Barry
|Director
|3,700
|$122.50
|$453,250
|08/20/2019
|Richard Barry
|Director
|5,000
|$99.32
|$496,592
|09/06/2019
|M. Kathleen Behrens
|Director
|2,500
|$87.98
|$219,950
|09/09/2019
|Michael W. Bonney
|Director
|2,000
|$86.74
|$173,480
|09/13/2019
|Richard Barry
|Director
|5,000
|$87.49
|$437,455
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.