First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.9%

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), which makes up 1.59% of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: FCTR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,117,165 worth of ULTA, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ULTA:

ULTA — last trade: $293.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/26/2019 Mary N. Dillon Chief Executive Officer 1,300 $237.17 $308,321
09/30/2019 Charles Heilbronn Director 243,849 $241.52 $58,894,228

And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), the #12 largest holding among components of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (Symbol: FCTR), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $879,141 worth of SRPT, which represents approximately 1.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SRPT is detailed in the table below:

SRPT — last trade: $123.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/14/2019 Richard Barry Director 3,700 $122.50 $453,250
08/20/2019 Richard Barry Director 5,000 $99.32 $496,592
09/06/2019 M. Kathleen Behrens Director 2,500 $87.98 $219,950
09/09/2019 Michael W. Bonney Director 2,000 $86.74 $173,480
09/13/2019 Richard Barry Director 5,000 $87.49 $437,455

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

