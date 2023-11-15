First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.35, changing hands as high as $66.36 per share. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTA's low point in its 52 week range is $61.47 per share, with $73.6208 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.39.

