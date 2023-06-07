First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FTA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.75, changing hands as high as $65.85 per share. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FTA's low point in its 52 week range is $57.1827 per share, with $73.6208 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.85.
Also see: George Soros Stock Picks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TEF
AUPH market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.