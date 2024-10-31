Is First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FTA) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FTA) was launched on 05/08/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $1.21 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. Before fees and expenses, FTA seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Large Cap Value Index.

The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value Index is an enhanced index which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 500 Large Cap Value Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it one of the most expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.02%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 23.40% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector; Utilities and Energy round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, D.r. Horton, Inc. (DHI) accounts for about 1.15% of total assets, followed by Lennar Corporation (LEN) and Entergy Corporation (ETR).

FTA's top 10 holdings account for about 10.1% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 12.38% so far this year and is up about 28.91% in the last one year (as of 10/31/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $62.98 and $80.38.

The fund has a beta of 1.07 and standard deviation of 16.85% for the trailing three-year period, which makes FTA a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 189 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $63.18 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $127.66 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

