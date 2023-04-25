First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.55, changing hands as low as $79.96 per share. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FEX's low point in its 52 week range is $71.62 per share, with $86.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.87.

