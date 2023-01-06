First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FEX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.00, changing hands as high as $81.10 per share. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FEX's low point in its 52 week range is $71.62 per share, with $91.5692 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.