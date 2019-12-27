First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.132 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FPF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FPF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.85, the dividend yield is 6.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FPF was $23.85, representing a -2.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.40 and a 26.39% increase over the 52 week low of $18.87.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FPF Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FPF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FPF as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 1.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FPF at 4.67%.

