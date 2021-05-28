First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 01, 2021

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.127 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FPF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that FPF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.8, the dividend yield is 6.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FPF was $24.8, representing a -0.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.95 and a 23.38% increase over the 52 week low of $20.10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FPF Dividend History page.

