First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 01, 2021

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.127 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FPF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that FPF the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23, the dividend yield is 6.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FPF was $23, representing a -4.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.19 and a 113.95% increase over the 52 week low of $10.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FPF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

