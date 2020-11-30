First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.127 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FPF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -3.79% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.73, the dividend yield is 6.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FPF was $22.73, representing a -8.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.84 and a 111.44% increase over the 52 week low of $10.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FPF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

