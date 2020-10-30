First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 02, 2020

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.127 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FPF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.47, the dividend yield is 7.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FPF was $21.47, representing a -13.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.84 and a 99.72% increase over the 52 week low of $10.75.

