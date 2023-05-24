First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) Declares $0.11 Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund said on May 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.29 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.61%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.12%, the lowest has been 4.95%, and the highest has been 9.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.91 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.72 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPF is 0.17%, an increase of 63.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.83% to 15,788K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 855K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares, representing an increase of 10.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPF by 11.25% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 837K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPF by 70.29% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 776K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares, representing a decrease of 7.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPF by 92.32% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 686K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares, representing an increase of 61.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPF by 125.20% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 628K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPF by 15.11% over the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The Fund has a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred securities and other income producing securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including traditional preferred securities, hybrid preferred securities that have investment and economic characteristics of both preferred securities and debt securities, floating rate and fixed-to-floating rate preferred securities, debt securities, convertible securities and contingent convertible securities. The Fund seeks to maintain, under normal market conditions, a duration of between three and eight years.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.