First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) Declares $0.11 Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.29 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 2, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.06%, the lowest has been 4.95%, and the highest has been 9.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 17.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPF is 0.34%, an increase of 268.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.62% to 15,537K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 848K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 833K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 757K shares, representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPF by 1.94% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 768K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 749K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPF by 3.38% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 629K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares, representing an increase of 20.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPF by 14.17% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 530K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares, representing an increase of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPF by 99.96% over the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The Fund has a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred securities and other income producing securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including traditional preferred securities, hybrid preferred securities that have investment and economic characteristics of both preferred securities and debt securities, floating rate and fixed-to-floating rate preferred securities, debt securities, convertible securities and contingent convertible securities. The Fund seeks to maintain, under normal market conditions, a duration of between three and eight years.

