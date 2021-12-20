First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.36, changing hands as low as $58.45 per share. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXR's low point in its 52 week range is $48.84 per share, with $63.362 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.37.

