First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.54, changing hands as high as $52.66 per share. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FXR's low point in its 52 week range is $45.25 per share, with $63.362 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.71.
