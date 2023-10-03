First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FXR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.61, changing hands as low as $56.38 per share. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXR's low point in its 52 week range is $45.73 per share, with $62.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.37.

