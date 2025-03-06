Is First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Asia-Pacific (Emerging) ETFs category of the market, the First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 02/14/2012.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by First Trust Advisors. NFTY has been able to amass assets over $236.05 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Asia-Pacific (Emerging) ETFs. NFTY, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the NIFTY 50 EQUAL WEIGHT INDEX .

The NIFTY 50 Equal Weight Index is an equally weighted index that tracks the performance of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian securities listed on the National Stock Exchange of India.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.80% for NFTY, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.25%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

Looking at individual holdings, Indian Rupee ($INR) accounts for about 4.67% of total assets, followed by Bajaj Finance Limited (BAF.IS) and Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL.IS).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 25.09% of NFTY's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, NFTY has lost about -5.37%, and is down about -5.99% in the last one year (as of 03/06/2025). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $51.68 and $65.45.

The ETF has a beta of 0.78 and standard deviation of 17.22% for the trailing three-year period. With about 52 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Asia-Pacific (Emerging) ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

WisdomTree India Earnings ETF (EPI) tracks WisdomTree India Earnings Index and the iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) tracks MSCI India Total Return Index. WisdomTree India Earnings ETF has $2.92 billion in assets, iShares MSCI India ETF has $8.34 billion. EPI has an expense ratio of 0.87% and INDA charges 0.62%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Asia-Pacific (Emerging) ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY): ETF Research Reports

WisdomTree India Earnings ETF (EPI): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.