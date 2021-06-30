First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2021

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.119 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FTHY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that FTHY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.06, the dividend yield is 7.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTHY was $20.06, representing a -7.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.80 and a 4.05% increase over the 52 week low of $19.28.

FTHY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FTHY Dividend History page.

