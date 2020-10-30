First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 02, 2020

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.119 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FTHY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FTHY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.96, the dividend yield is 7.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTHY was $19.96, representing a -8.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.80 and a 2.31% increase over the 52 week low of $19.51.

