First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.119 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 26, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FTHY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.21, the dividend yield is 7.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTHY was $20.21, representing a -7.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.80 and a 3.59% increase over the 52 week low of $19.51.

