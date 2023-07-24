First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) Declares $0.13 Dividend

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund said on July 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.13 per share ($1.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.03%, the lowest has been 7.40%, and the highest has been 12.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.57 (n=143).

The current dividend yield is 1.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTHY is 0.41%, an increase of 40.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.43% to 15,761K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,411K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTHY by 11.27% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Investment Group holds 1,025K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares, representing an increase of 10.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTHY by 4.70% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 926K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 964K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTHY by 1.06% over the last quarter.

RNDLX - RiverNorth holds 696K shares. No change in the last quarter.

City Of London Investment Management holds 661K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares, representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTHY by 3.93% over the last quarter.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the Fund is to provide current income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its Managed Assets in high yield debt securities of any maturity that are rated below investment grade at the time of purchase or unrated securities determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality. High yield debt securities include U.S. and non-U.S. corporate debt obligations and senior, secured floating rate loans ("Senior Loans"). Securities rated below investment grade are commonly referred to as "junk" or "high yield" securities and are considered speculative with respect to the issuer's capacity to pay interest and repay principal. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective or that the Fund's investment strategies will be successful.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.