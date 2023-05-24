First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) Declares $0.13 Dividend

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund said on May 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.13 per share ($1.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.45%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.91%, the lowest has been 7.40%, and the highest has been 11.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.50 (n=137).

The current dividend yield is 1.69 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTHY is 0.34%, an increase of 5.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.15% to 14,697K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,411K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTHY by 11.27% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 926K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 964K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTHY by 1.06% over the last quarter.

RNDLX - RiverNorth holds 696K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 733K shares, representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTHY by 8.54% over the last quarter.

City Of London Investment Management holds 661K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares, representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTHY by 3.93% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 634K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares, representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTHY by 94,095.56% over the last quarter.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the Fund is to provide current income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its Managed Assets in high yield debt securities of any maturity that are rated below investment grade at the time of purchase or unrated securities determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality. High yield debt securities include U.S. and non-U.S. corporate debt obligations and senior, secured floating rate loans ("Senior Loans"). Securities rated below investment grade are commonly referred to as "junk" or "high yield" securities and are considered speculative with respect to the issuer's capacity to pay interest and repay principal. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective or that the Fund's investment strategies will be successful.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.