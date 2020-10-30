First Trust High Income Long Short Fund (FSD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 02, 2020

Dividends
First Trust High Income Long Short Fund (FSD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FSD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that FSD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.57, the dividend yield is 9.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSD was $13.57, representing a -15.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.01 and a 42.09% increase over the 52 week low of $9.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

