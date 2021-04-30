First Trust High Income Long Short Fund (FSD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 03, 2021

First Trust High Income Long Short Fund (FSD) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FSD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that FSD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.43, the dividend yield is 8.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSD was $15.43, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.43 and a 26.68% increase over the 52 week low of $12.18.

FSD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

