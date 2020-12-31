First Trust High Income Long Short Fund (FSD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 04, 2021

First Trust High Income Long Short Fund (FSD) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FSD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that FSD has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSD was $14.75, representing a -7.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.01 and a 54.45% increase over the 52 week low of $9.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.