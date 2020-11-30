First Trust High Income Long Short Fund (FSD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

First Trust High Income Long Short Fund (FSD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FSD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that FSD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.49, the dividend yield is 9.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSD was $14.49, representing a -9.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.01 and a 51.73% increase over the 52 week low of $9.55.

