First Trust High Income Long Short Fund (FSD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 01, 2021

First Trust High Income Long Short Fund (FSD) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FSD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that FSD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.07, the dividend yield is 8.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSD was $15.07, representing a -0.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.20 and a 32.31% increase over the 52 week low of $11.39.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.