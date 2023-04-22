First Trust High Income Long Short Fund (FSD) Declares $0.10 Dividend

First Trust High Income Long Short Fund said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.26 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 2, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.09%, the lowest has been 7.83%, and the highest has been 13.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.06 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.93 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Trust High Income Long Short Fund. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 7.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSD is 0.18%, an increase of 8.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 13,376K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bramshill Investments holds 1,024K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares, representing an increase of 26.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSD by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 683K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 805K shares, representing a decrease of 17.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSD by 16.02% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 469K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSD by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 468K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSD by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 348K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSD by 86.12% over the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long Short Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to provide current income. The Fund's secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of U.S. and foreign (including emerging markets) high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase. For purposes of this strategy, "corporate fixed-income securities" include corporate bonds, debentures, notes, commercial paper and other similar types of corporate debt instruments, including instruments issued by corporations with direct or indirect government ownership, as well as asset-backed securities, preferred shares, senior floating-rate loan participations, commitments and assignments, payment-in-kind securities, zero-coupon bonds, bank certificates of deposit, fixed time deposits, bankers' acceptances and derivative instruments that provide the same or similar economic impact as a physical investment in the above securities. Below-investment grade fixed-income securities are commonly referred to as "high-yield" or "junk" bonds and are considered speculative with respect to the issuer's capacity to pay interest and repay principal. As part of its investment strategy, the Fund intends to maintain both long and short positions in securities under normal market conditions. The Fund will take long positions in securities that the Fund's Sub-Advisor believes offer the potential for attractive returns and that it considers in the aggregate to have the potential to outperform the Fund's benchmark, the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained Index (the "Index"). The Fund will take short positions in securities that the Sub-Advisor believes in the aggregate will underperform the Index. The Fund's long positions, either directly or through derivatives, may total up to 130% of the Fund's Managed Assets. The Fund's short positions, either directly or through derivatives, may total up to 30% of the Fund's Managed Assets. "Managed Assets" means the average daily gross asset value of the Fund (which includes the principal amount of any borrowings), minus the sum of the Fund's liabilities.

