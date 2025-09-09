Markets
FXH

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

September 09, 2025 — 09:54 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXH) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), which makes up 1.73% of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXH), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,927,662 worth of UNH, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNH:

UNH — last trade: $320.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/15/2025 Kristen Gil Director 3,700 $271.17 $1,003,329
05/14/2025 John H. Noseworthy Director 300 $312.16 $93,647
05/14/2025 Timothy Patrick Flynn Director 1,533 $320.80 $491,786
05/16/2025 John F. Rex President & CFO 17,175 $291.12 $4,999,919
05/16/2025 Stephen J. Hemsley CEO, UHG 86,700 $288.57 $25,019,019

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Stocks Analysts Like But Hedge Funds Are Selling
 MDIV Average Annual Return
 Funds Holding FTXL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Analysts Like But Hedge Funds Are Selling-> MDIV Average Annual Return-> Funds Holding FTXL-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FXH
UNH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.