First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXH) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), which makes up 1.73% of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXH), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,927,662 worth of UNH, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNH:

UNH — last trade: $320.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/15/2025 Kristen Gil Director 3,700 $271.17 $1,003,329 05/14/2025 John H. Noseworthy Director 300 $312.16 $93,647 05/14/2025 Timothy Patrick Flynn Director 1,533 $320.80 $491,786 05/16/2025 John F. Rex President & CFO 17,175 $291.12 $4,999,919 05/16/2025 Stephen J. Hemsley CEO, UHG 86,700 $288.57 $25,019,019

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Stocks Analysts Like But Hedge Funds Are Selling

 MDIV Average Annual Return

 Funds Holding FTXL



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.