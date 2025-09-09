First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXH) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), which makes up 1.73% of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXH), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,927,662 worth of UNH, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNH:
UNH — last trade: $320.25 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/15/2025
|Kristen Gil
|Director
|3,700
|$271.17
|$1,003,329
|05/14/2025
|John H. Noseworthy
|Director
|300
|$312.16
|$93,647
|05/14/2025
|Timothy Patrick Flynn
|Director
|1,533
|$320.80
|$491,786
|05/16/2025
|John F. Rex
|President & CFO
|17,175
|$291.12
|$4,999,919
|05/16/2025
|Stephen J. Hemsley
|CEO, UHG
|86,700
|$288.57
|$25,019,019
