First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.95, changing hands as high as $75.25 per share. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXH's low point in its 52 week range is $63.8401 per share, with $81.0875 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.24.

