First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FXH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.52, changing hands as low as $102.23 per share. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FXH's low point in its 52 week range is $89.32 per share, with $114.4385 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.40.
