First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FXH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $106.25, changing hands as high as $106.68 per share. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FXH's low point in its 52 week range is $95.3873 per share, with $114.4385 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.61.
