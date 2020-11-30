First Trust (FMY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

First Trust (FMY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FMY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that FMY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.5, the dividend yield is 5.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMY was $13.5, representing a -8.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.78 and a 10.93% increase over the 52 week low of $12.17.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FMY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.