First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXO) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Markel Corp (Symbol: MKL), which makes up 1.73% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $22,104,294 worth of MKL, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MKL:

MKL — last trade: $1364.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/22/2021 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Co-Chief Executive Officer 25 $1251.30 $31,282
05/10/2022 Anthony F. Markel Director 80 $1305.14 $104,411
05/06/2022 A. Lynne Puckett Director 78 $1319.71 $102,937
05/09/2022 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Co-Chief Executive Officer 50 $1306.00 $65,300

And Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), the #36 largest holding among components of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXO), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $17,148,366 worth of AMG, which represents approximately 1.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AMG is detailed in the table below:

AMG — last trade: $129 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/03/2021 John R. Erickson Head of Affiliate Engagement 3,000 $169.95 $509,850
12/03/2021 Rizwan M. Jamal Head of Affiliate Investments 3,000 $171.47 $514,410
02/15/2022 Reuben Jeffery III Director 3,500 $143.96 $503,860
02/22/2022 Tracy P. Palandjian Director 3,700 $137.67 $509,379

