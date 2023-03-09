First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.68, changing hands as low as $40.61 per share. First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXO's low point in its 52 week range is $36.54 per share, with $47.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.80.

