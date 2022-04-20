First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.63, changing hands as high as $45.84 per share. First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXO's low point in its 52 week range is $41.13 per share, with $48.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.84.

