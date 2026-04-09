First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FXO

Looking at the chart above, FXO's low point in its 52 week range is $46.605 per share, with $62.4401 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.82.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »
Also see: Historical EPS
IQST Stock Predictions
Dividend Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.