First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FXO

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.20, changing hands as high as $42.96 per share. First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXO's low point in its 52 week range is $36.54 per share, with $48.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.99.

