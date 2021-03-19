First Trust (FFA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 22, 2021

First Trust (FFA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.315 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FFA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.53% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFA was $18.7, representing a -1.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.89 and a 103.93% increase over the 52 week low of $9.17.

