First Trust (FFA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

First Trust (FFA) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.315 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FFA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.53% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.01, the dividend yield is 6.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFA was $20.01, representing a -2.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.51 and a 44.16% increase over the 52 week low of $13.88.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FFA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

